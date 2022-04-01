Apple reportedly developing MacBooks and iPads with foldable OLEDs

Apple supplier LG Display is collaborating with Apple to develop foldabe OLED panels for MacBooks and iPads, TheElec reports Friday.

Gijong Lee for TheElec:

LG Display will be supplying 17-inch foldable notebook OLED panels to Hewlett-Packard (HP) this year, TheElec has learned.

The panel being developed for HP will be 17-inch in size and 11-inch when folded. It is an in-folding panel with a 4K (3840×2160) resolution.

LG Display is planning to begin mass production of the panel during the third quarter. The company is expected to manufacture up to 10,000 units of the panel.

Meanwhile, the company is also collaborating with Apple to develop another foldable OLED panel.

The panel is being designed for tablets and notebooks with ultra-thin glass as the cover window instead of polyimide.