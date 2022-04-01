Apple Maps now supports HAAS Safety Cloud alerts

Apple Maps now supports the HAAS Safety Cloud alerts, which will improve driving safety by providing automated reports about road incidents on the route ahead.

Chris Smith for BGR:

This is an incident reporting system that’s not based on crowdsourced information. Safety Cloud activates when an emergency responder turns on lights and/or sirens. That means police, EMTs, firefighters, tow truck drivers, work crews, and others who have Safety Cloud enabled on their cars will immediately trigger an alert to regular drivers. The feature won’t just benefit drivers approaching an accident or roadwork scene but also first responders. The HAAS Safety Cloud system can reduce the risk of additional accidents that might involve the first responders or crews on the ground by warning nearby drivers about the issues ahead. You don’t have to do anything to get the feature on Apple Maps.

MacDailyNews Take: In a statement this week, Jeremy Agulnek, HAAS Alert’s SVP of Connected Vehicle, said, “With the addition of Apple Maps as a Safety Cloud digital alerting partner, drivers using an iPhone as a travel companion will now be safer and better aware of upcoming roadway conditions. We applaud Apple for prioritizing driver safety and taking steps towards achieving the Vision Zero goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries.”

