Apple employees say they’ll quit over return-to-office policy

Apple’s return-to-office policy is far stricter than other big tech companies — and some employees say they plan to quit in protest.

Theo Wayt for The New York Post:

While Meta, Google and Amazon are letting at least some employees work remotely forever, Apple CEO Tim Cook is ordering all corporate employees back into the office at least one day per week beginning on April 11. The mandate ratchets up to two days per week on May 2 and three days per week on May 23. “I don’t give a single f—k about ever coming back to work here,” one Apple employee ranted on corporate message board Blind this week, saying that they planned to resign the day they come back to the office. “I’m going to go in to say hello and meet everyone since I haven’t since I started and then sending in my resignation when I get home,” the employee wrote. “I already know I won’t be able to deal with the commute and sitting around for 8 hours.”

MacDailyNews Take: Don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out.

This is the silver lining to the oft-irrational, overwrought, and overboard COVID response as it’s an excellent way to, in one fell swoop, get rid of shitty, lazy employees who’ve already milked this nonsense for an obscene amount of time. Apple should take advantage of this opportunity to bring in some new, motivated blood.

As we wrote last June:

Employees who don’t want to return to work in person should pound sand either of their own volition or via pink slip… Returning to offices in early September is already ridiculously late. There are literally millions of qualified, talented, driven people who would gladly work five – gasp! – whole days a week in the office for Apple. Get back to work or get lost. Successful companies like Apple don’t run on layabouts who’ve already enjoyed a very lengthy year-plus extended vacation and who are now ruined. If these employees don’t quickly wake and wise up, cut them loose, Apple. Swing the axe, don’t coddle them. I do not adopt softness towards others because I want to make them better. — Steve Jobs Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. — Steve Jobs “A” players attract “A” players. “B” players attract “C” players. — Steve Jobs

