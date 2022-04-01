Apple employees say they’ll quit over return-to-office policy

Apple’s return-to-office policy is far stricter than other big tech companies — and some employees say they plan to quit in protest.
Theo Wayt for The New York Post:
While Meta, Google and Amazon are letting at least some employees work remotely forever, Apple CEO Tim Cook is ordering all corporate employees back into the office at least one day per week beginning on April 11. The mandate ratchets up to two days per week on May 2 and three days per week on May 23.
“I don’t give a single f—k about ever coming back to work here,” one Apple employee ranted on corporate message board Blind this week, saying that they planned to resign the day they come back to the office.
“I’m going to go in to say hello and meet everyone since I haven’t since I started and then sending in my resignation when I get home,” the employee wrote. “I already know I won’t be able to deal with the commute and sitting around for 8 hours.”
MacDailyNews Take: Don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out.
This is the silver lining to the oft-irrational, overwrought, and overboard COVID response as it’s an excellent way to, in one fell swoop, get rid of shitty, lazy employees who’ve already milked this nonsense for an obscene amount of time. Apple should take advantage of this opportunity to bring in some new, motivated blood.
Employees who don’t want to return to work in person should pound sand either of their own volition or via pink slip… Returning to offices in early September is already ridiculously late.
There are literally millions of qualified, talented, driven people who would gladly work five – gasp! – whole days a week in the office for Apple.
Get back to work or get lost.
Successful companies like Apple don’t run on layabouts who’ve already enjoyed a very lengthy year-plus extended vacation and who are now ruined.
If these employees don’t quickly wake and wise up, cut them loose, Apple. Swing the axe, don’t coddle them.
I do not adopt softness towards others because I want to make them better. — Steve Jobs
Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. — Steve Jobs
“A” players attract “A” players. “B” players attract “C” players. — Steve Jobs
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
14 Comments
So it’s just too much to ask to show up for work these days? Let the b and c players find their calling somewhere else.
Goodbye snowflakes. Make sure to let the door hit you on the way out.
Good news!
Who actually cares if they quit. Others will take there place in a heartbeat. I’m sure quitting on days notice won’t help them
I would love to have the possibility to go to the office at least once a week!!! My company cancelled home office at all
Because COVID, my wife’s company closed their home office and made everyone work from home. In 1992 when they opened that HQ it was an award winning campus design. One of my best friends is moving to the east coast next month because his kids are now grown and it’s cheaper for him. His job (remote except when traveling to do customer installs) is remaining the same. I laugh at MDN’s hypocritical take because it’s not like MDN actually leaves the comforts of his Hudson Valley home to commute to an office.
Does your wife so the same type of as Apple? Not sure how your friend fits into this argument or the MDN writer.
Most information technology workers, especially HQ staff, do not need to go to a physical office.
Most excellent opportunity for Apple management to trim the deadwood and pampered narcissistic snowflakes from the rainbow forest…
Sounds to me they are trimming themselves.
Maggie’s Farm.
Snowflakes !!!
Tasteless to criticize others when you don’t know the full situation.
If Apple doesn’t know how to manage remote work teams by now, it may be the only large software company that insists on once a week kumbaya in-office days.
Management, physical Apple Store, production employees in Chyyyyyyna.,.,, of course you need to be there in person. Programmers? What’s the point?????
Why should they?
Then quit, cry babies. Dont let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.