Roblox backs Apple in Epic games antitrust case, says App Store offers privacy and security

Online experience platform Roblox said on Thursday Apple’s App Store offers privacy and safety benefits to its users, supporting the iPhone-maker’s bid to beat an appeal by Epic Games in a key U.S. antitrust case.
Epic, known for its “Fortnite” game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple’s fees and payment rules for app makers were anti-competitive. It appealed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
“Apple’s process for review and approval of apps available on the App Store enhances safety and security, and provides those apps greater legitimacy in the eyes of users,” Roblox said in a legal filing on Thursday.
Roblox had played a prominent role in the original trial last year. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is probing key revelations from the antitrust trial between Apple and Epic Games, in which the “Fortnite” maker had argued that Apple had given a free pass to Roblox, whose app lets people pick from a selection of games to play.
MacDailyNews Note: Roblox joins the Koch brothers’ Americans for Prosperity Foundation, along with two former Central Intelligence Agency directors and 21 other former U.S. national security officials, in backing Apple vs. Epic in the App Store antitrust fight.
