Coming to a U.S. airport near you: Apple’s new TSA-approved ID

This week, Apple unveiled new technology that allows fliers to add their driver’s license or state ID to their Apple Wallet app and use their device to get through U.S. airport security. Travelers can simply present their iPhone or Apple Watch instead of showing a physical copy of their ID to security agents.

Caitlin Morton for AFAR:

The new tech went live on March 23 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Arizona. For now, the digital ID service is only available for TSA PreCheck fliers with an Arizona ID at this one airport, though Apple and TSA have plans to expand the technology to airports across the country—quickly.

“We expect PHX to be the first of many airports this year to feature this innovation as TSA continues to enable a more efficient checkpoint experience for passengers,” said TSA administrator David Pekoske in a statement. According to Apple, following the Arizona launch, the Wallet ID capabilities will roll out soon in:

• Connecticut

• Georgia

• Iowa

• Kentucky

• Maryland

• Oklahoma

• Utah Additional states, including Colorado, Hawai‘i, Mississippi, and Ohio, and the territory of Puerto Rico have plans to join the program down the line.

MacDailyNews Note: The technology is available for owners of iPhone 8 or later running iOS 15.4, and Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 or later. More info here.

