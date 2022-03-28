Stalker allegedly used an Apple Watch in his ex’s car’s wheel to secretly track her

A 29-year-old Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly attempting to track his ex using an Apple Watch hooked to the wheel of her car.

Chuck Morris for WSMV:

Police said Lawrence Welch, 29, has been charged with attaching an electronic tracking device to his girlfriend’s vehicle. He was arrested on Friday. According to the affidavit, officers arrived at the Family Safety Center on Murfreesboro Pike after a call from security that the boyfriend and the victim, who was trying to get an order of protection, had showed up at the center. Instead of coming inside, [Welch] approached the victim’s car and squatted down beside the front passenger-side tire. When officers inspected the vehicle, they found an Apple Watch, which Welch identified as his, attached to the tire’s spokes.

MacDailyNews Take: Don’t do that.

(By the way, a fully-charged Apple Watch lasts a maximum of 18 hours, so a less efficient tracking device would be difficult to imagine.)

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.