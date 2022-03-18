Cash-rich Apple to earn $4 billion more on its cash by 2023 thanks to higher interest rates

W￼ith its enormous cash reserves now earning next to nothing, Apple could be one of the bigger corporate beneficiaries of the Federal Reserve’s expected moves to raise short-term interest rates to about 2% by year-end.

Andrew Bary for Barron’s:

[Berkshire Hathaway’s] earnings in 2023 could rise about 8% simply from the higher yields on its cash, Barron’s estimates.

Other big companies that should gain are cash-rich Apple and Alphabet . Apple had $203 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2021, and Alphabet was sitting on $139 billion.

Apple could be earning $4 billion more on its cash by 2023 and Alphabet nearly $3 billion. Higher interest income could boost Apple’s net income by about 3% next year, and Alphabet’s earnings may get a 4% lift… With Federal Reserve monetary policy makers anticipating that the benchmark federal-funds rates will be about 2% by year-end and moving toward 2.5% or higher in 2023, Berkshire stands to earn $3 billion or more on its cash in 2023.