Apple debuts ‘Election’ ad for new M1-powered iPad Air

Apple earlier this month unveiled the new iPad Air with the Apple-designed M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance. Available in a new array of colors, iPad Air also features the new Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds, and 5G on cellular models. Advanced cameras and compatibility with the latest accessories enable users, including content creators, gamers, and students, to push the boundaries of creativity, productivity, and self expression. The new iPad Air hits stores on Friday, March 18th and, therefore, Apple has debuted a new ad called “Election” to promote its latest tablet.
Set to the song “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us” by Sparks, the iPad Air “Election” ad shows two – make that three – students vying for the presidency of their high school class.
How will they get the word out?
With iPad Air, of course!
MacDailyNews Take: But, like every iPad, the iPad Air is a computer. So, there’s that.
5 Comments
who will win? The white woman? Or the black man?
OH, thank God, there’s a “minority” woman to come in and top them both.
uuuugggh
Who will win? This is, after all, Big Tech, which will simply censor the two they decide need censoring and the other wins by default aided by corporate media. It’s called the Biden Method.
oh, oh, scary boogeyman strawman alert.
you act like Little Tech and No Tech don’t censor. what little company made the device that enabled you to share your outrage with us? then from a godamn advertisement you pivot to that ever popular mdn theme, I HATE THE LEADER. way to show what an ignorant hate filled prick you are.
Frankly, after the clamp down of PERTINENT election info in ’20, then to see an ad by one of those in Big Tech Clampers (should be changed to Big Info) and NOT be reminded of the travesty–that should never be in a Democratic Republic–one would have likely been uninvolved, sleeping, or favor info control.
Looks like someone has a special way to upvote/downvote…depending on the way they lean.
First Hal has some inside tech, or is neurotically focused on making his “vote” count. Congratulations on the feat.