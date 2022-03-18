Apple debuts ‘Election’ ad for new M1-powered iPad Air

Apple earlier this month unveiled the new iPad Air with the Apple-designed M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance. Available in a new array of colors, iPad Air also features the new Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds, and 5G on cellular models. Advanced cameras and compatibility with the latest accessories enable users, including content creators, gamers, and students, to push the boundaries of creativity, productivity, and self expression. The new iPad Air hits stores on Friday, March 18th and, therefore, Apple has debuted a new ad called “Election” to promote its latest tablet.

Set to the song “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us” by Sparks, the iPad Air “Election” ad shows two – make that three – students vying for the presidency of their high school class.

How will they get the word out?

With iPad Air, of course!

MacDailyNews Take: But, like every iPad, the iPad Air is a computer. So, there’s that.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.