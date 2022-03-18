Inside the sweeping journey of the new Apple TV+ series ‘Pachinko’

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, “Pachinko” begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, and triumph and reckoning. The series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on March 25, 2022 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly each Friday during its eight-episode season through April 29, 2022.

The series is based on the acclaimed New York Times bestselling novel by the same name, and is created by Soo Hugh.

Lesley Goldberg for The Hollywood Reporter:

During this week’s ‘TV’s Top 5’ podcast, hosts Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg are joined by showrunner Soo Hugh to discuss the show based on Min Jin Lee’s acclaimed novel. Soo Hugh joins the show this week to discuss Apple’s Pachinko, the sweeping drama based on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel. The series, which bows March 25, started with a bidding war over rights to the book before landing at Apple with a sizable investment. Hugh, whose credits also include AMC’s The Terror and CBS’ Under the Dome, notes that she and Pachinko producers Media Res pitched the show to seven different outlets over four days with Netflix, HBO, FX, Amazon, Hulu and Showtime among the bidders. “The question of language came up for every pitch,” Hugh notes of the series, which is told in English, Korean and Japanese. “Not one person batted an eye. It shows you how far we’ve come.” Beyond the years-long road to the screen, Hugh also opens up about her long-term goal for Pachinko. “It’s meant to be four seasons, with eight episodes each, with a departure every season that examines one crucial historical point in that story each season,” she says of the story that is told throughout multiple time periods.

