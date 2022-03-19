Former Apple employee faces federal charges after allegedly defrauding the company out of millions of dollars

A former Apple employee is facing federal charges after he allegedly defrauded the company out of millions of dollars over the span of several years, U.S. prosecutors said.

KPIX CBS San Francisco:

According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds’ office, 52-year-old Dhirendra Prasad of Mountain House has been indicted on five charges, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, along with two counts of conspiracy to launder fraud proceeds. In addition, Prasad is accused of tax evasion and conspiring to help a co-conspirator evade their taxes.

Prasad worked for Apple between December 2008 and December 2018 and was a buyer in the Cupertino-based company’s Global Service Supply Chain.

Prosecutors said Prasad allegedly engaged in “multiple different schemes to defraud Apple,” which included taking kickbacks, stealing parts and causing Apple to pay for items and services it never received. The losses to Apple were more than $10 million, according to a court filing.

Prasad also faces charges [that the former Apple employee] allegedly evaded taxes and laundered proceeds from the scheme.