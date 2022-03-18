NY Times reviews Apple’s new Mac Studio: ‘Powerful, silent, and cool’

Apple earlier this month introduced Mac Studio, an entirely new Mac desktop powered by M1 Max and the new M1 Ultra, the world’s most powerful chip for a personal computer. It is the first computer to deliver an unprecedented level of performance, an extensive array of connectivity, and completely new capabilities in an unbelievably compact design that sits within arm’s reach on the desk.

Dave Gershgorn for The New York Times:

Last week’s introduction of the Mac Studio… offers more processing power than you can find in any other Mac that Apple currently sells, fitting it all into a nearly silent package that stands just a few Mac minis tall.

Pitched firmly at creatives, developers, and professional studios, the Mac Studio is designed more for making Super Bowl commercials than home movies.

We had a few days to test and review a Mac Studio with the less expensive M1 Max processor, 64 GB of upgraded memory, and 2 TB of storage, a configuration that normally costs $3,000.

As a home computer or an everyday desktop, the Mac Studio is far more computer than most people need. But if some part of your day involves waiting for projects to render or export, our tests showed that the Mac Studio could meaningfully speed up your workflow…

Using the Studio for a few days of more ordinary tasks, we found that it was as responsive as we expected. But outside of formal benchmark tests, the most noticeable advantage of the Studio was simply how quiet it was. If you’re currently working on a machine that blasts its fans every time you boot up Photoshop, the Mac Studio would be a far quieter upgrade. I threw every stress test I could at the Mac Studio, and it stayed silent and cool. Even after taxing the CPU to 100% for 10 minutes and then running two 30-minute rendering benchmarks, I noticed the fans only when I brought my ears within inches of the Mac Studio…

If you work at a desk in a creative field like video editing, 3D modeling, graphic design, or another resource-intensive profession, and you’ve been waiting for a powerful Mac with a more reasonable price in comparison with the Mac Pro, the Mac Studio is probably just what you’ve been waiting for.