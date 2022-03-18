Apple: Software fix is coming for new Studio Display’s webcam

Multiple reviews of Apple’s new $1,599 Studio Display were less than impressed with the quality of the built-in webcam, but that’s due to a software issue for which Apple says a fix is on the way.

Featuring the A13 Bionic chip, Studio Display delivers amazing experiences with its highly advanced camera and audio system. Apple touts it as “the ultimate video conferencing display” as it includes a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with 122° field of view, an ƒ/2.4 aperture, and features Center Stage, which automatically keeps users centered in the frame as they move around for even more engaging video calls.

Andrew Cunningham for Ars Technica:

We noted that the camera’s image quality was passable for video calls, but it produced grainier pictures with worse detail than images from front-facing iPhone cameras or even decade-old 1080p webcams like Logitech’s C920. Apple has confirmed to multiple outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, that the Studio Display webcam’s image quality is being affected by a software bug and that the company is working on a fix. Daring Fireball‘s John Gruber shares slightly more detail… the Studio Display’s webcam quality issues were due to “a bug introduced at the last minute” and that the software update should make the webcam’s image quality look about as good as it does on iPads with the same wide-angle Center Stage-compatible camera.

