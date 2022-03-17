Apple-backed Matter smart home standard delayed until fall 2022

Matter, the new smart home interoperability standard being developed by Google, Apple, Amazon, Samsung, and others, has again been delayed from debut this summer to fall of 2022, The Verge reports, citing Michelle Mindala-Freeman of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) which oversees Matter.

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy for The Verge:

The delay is needed to finalize the software development kit (SDK) device manufacturers will use to incorporate their products into the Matter ecosystem. According to Mindala-Freeman, because of a larger than expected number of platforms adopting Matter, the code for the SDK needs more work to ensure everything will operate together smoothly – which is the overall promise of the Matter standard.

Additionally, she says that while the feature-set for the Matter specification is complete, more time is needed to work on a few key areas of the SDK “to stabilize, tweak, tune, and improve quality in the code.”

More than 16 platforms, including OS platforms like Linux, Darwin, Android, Tizen, and Zephyr, and chipset platforms from Infineon, Silicon Labs, TI, NXP, Nordic, Espressif Systems and Synaptics will now support Matter. “We had thought there would be four or five platforms, but it’s now more than 16,” says Mindala-Freeman. “The volume at which component and platform providers have gravitated to Matter has been tremendous.”