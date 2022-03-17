Netflix looks to crack down on password sharing, charge extra fees for sharing accounts

Netflix is looking to crack down on password sharing including charging extra fees for sharing of accounts outside of a person’s household.

Zacks Equity Research:

The company is currently testing the features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru before making the changes in other parts of the world.

Netflix’s current terms and services state that the account can only be used for personal and non-commercial use and only between household members. However, password sharing is widespread among users beyond the household, which has been negatively impacting subscriber growth amid stiff competition.

Netflix’s key competitors include Disney’s Disney+ and Apple’s Apple TV+.

Netflix’s underperformance is primarily attributed to stiff competition in the streaming space. Disney benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering, which makes it a direct threat to Netflix… Apple TV+ is part of Apple’s Services business that has emerged as a major revenue contributor in the past couple of years.

Apple TV+ originals are getting recognized globally as critically acclaimed releases. Recently Apple TV+ original Ted Lasso became the most awarded series at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards for best comedy series.