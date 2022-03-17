Lawsuit claims Apple failed to prevent sexual harassment on ‘Emancipation’ film set

Apple is being sued by a woman who claims the company failed to protect her from sexual harassment while she was employed in a COVID support role on the set of the Will Smith thriller “Emancipation.”

Robert Burnson for Bloomberg News:

Alicia Kelly also sued production companies Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. and Jerry Bruckheimer Inc., as well as her direct employers, claiming the companies fostered a workplace environment where sexual harassment, sexual intimidation and sexual battery were allowed against female workers.

Kelly said in the lawsuit that she was hired in October 2020 as a Covid-19 testing coordinator on the production of the “Hightown” television series in North Carolina. She claims she was harassed by her boss on the set, and when he was transferred his successor also harassed her, including by touching her breasts and buttocks.

After production wrapped on “Hightown” in March 2021, Kelly said she went to work in New Orleans, where “Emancipation” was going into production, after Apple moved the project from Georgia. Prior to the move, her boss sexually assaulted her in a hotel, Kelly claimed.

Her supervisor from “Hightown” retained his job on “Emancipation” and continued to sexually harass her, according to the complaint… Kelly said she complained to human resources at Montrose about the harassment, but the company took no action against her supervisors — and instead demoted her and eventually fired her.