Apple’s 27-inch iMac is no more

With the announcement of the head-less Mac Studio desktop today, the 27-inch Intel-handicapped iMac disappeared from Apple’s online store. The 24-inch iMac is currently the only iMac available.

Andrew Cunningham for Ars Techinca:

The 24-inch iMac is currently the only iMac referenced in the navigation bar, and all existing direct links to its 27-inch counterpart now redirect to the Mac page. Even more mystifying, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that there was only “one more” Mac that had yet to make the transition to Apple Silicon—and the system he named was the Mac Pro, not the larger iMac. Don’t hold a funeral for the big iMac just yet. Persistent rumors from multiple sources have suggested for months that a new big-screened Mac all-in-one is in the works. According to those rumors, the device would combine a large Mini LED screen with the higher-end versions of Apple’s processors. Don’t hold a funeral for the big iMac just yet. Persistent rumors from multiple sources have suggested for months that a new big-screened Mac all-in-one is in the works. According to those rumors, the device would combine a large Mini LED screen with the higher-end versions of Apple’s processors.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple has confirmed to multiple media outlets that the 27-inch iMac has reached end of life.

