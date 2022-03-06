Ming-Chi Kuo: 27-inch Apple display, new Mac mini coming this year; no iMac Pro or Mac Pro until 2023

TF International Securities’ Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today tweeted his predictions for Apple’s new desktop products, a “more powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED)” for this year and a new Mac Pro and iMac Pro coming in 2023.

Predictions for Apple's new desktop products:

1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

The Apple external display would apparently be more affordable than the Pro Display XDR, in part because it is smaller in size well and would also be less technically advanced, such as lacking mini-LED backlight technology. The 2023 roadmap for iMac Pro and Mac Pro is somewhat of a disappointment, given Apple’s originally announced schedule to transition all of its products within two years. A more powerful Mac mini coming this year corroborates previous rumors, as Apple looks to replacethe remaining Intel Mac mini configurations with Apple Silicon options. In fact, a higher-end Mac mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip internals is expected to arrive as soon as next week, at Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event on March 8.

MacDailyNews Take: If we have to wait until 2023, missing Apple’s two-year transition of Intel-handicapped Macs to Apple Silicon, the company will likely blame supply chain and other delays resulting from the response to COVID-19, if they mention it at all.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.