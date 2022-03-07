‘Wild card’ Apple hardware may be unveiled at March 8th ‘Peek Performance’ event

Apple will hold its first event of the year on Tuesday. It’s widely expected that Apple will unveil a new iPhone, iPad Air, and at least one new Mac – and, perhaps, a “wild card” product.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

What to expect:

• An iPhone SE that includes 5G support, a faster processor and improved cameras. This will be the first update to the SE since 2020 and could help push more iPhones into emerging markets.

• A new iPad Air that will put it on par with last year’s iPad mini. That means it will retain its same design from 2020 but add optional 5G support, the A15 chip and Center Stage for the FaceTime camera.

• At least one new Mac with Apple Silicon—part of a broader refresh of the Mac lineup. In all, we should see a new Mac mini (this one is ready to go, I’m told), 13-inch MacBook Pros and iMacs—perhaps as soon as the first half of the year.

• I’m told a fourth “wild card” unveiling is possible. This could range from the announcement of a next-generation monitor to the iMac Pro or new, smaller Mac Pro. More on this below.