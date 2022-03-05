More tech companies follow Apple’s lead on Russia pullout

In a growing show of solidarity with Ukraine, the list of big U.S. tech companies halting sales of products in Russia expanded Friday, with Microsoft and others following Apple’s lead.

Mark Sullivan for Fast Company:

Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a blog post Friday that his company would suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia.

Gaming giant Electronic Arts said it too would halt sales in Russia and Belarus. Eurogamer reports that Sony has removed the Gran Turismo 7 game from the Russian Playstation store, but did so without formally announcing it… Netflix has paused all future projects and acquisitions from Russia, Variety reported. The company had four original series from Russian producers in the works, the report says. The enterprise software giants Oracle and SAP both said they would suspend business operations in Russia, as show of solidarity with Ukraine.

Among big tech companies, Apple was the first to move on boycotting Russia, announcing March 1 that it would be halting sales of its products in the country. Apple says it has limited its Apple Pay service in Russia. It also disabled traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine “as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.”