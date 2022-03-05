More tech companies follow Apple’s lead on Russia pullout

In a growing show of solidarity with Ukraine, the list of big U.S. tech companies halting sales of products in Russia expanded Friday, with Microsoft and others following Apple’s lead.
Mark Sullivan for Fast Company:
Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a blog post Friday that his company would suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia.
Gaming giant Electronic Arts said it too would halt sales in Russia and Belarus. Eurogamer reports that Sony has removed the Gran Turismo 7 game from the Russian Playstation store, but did so without formally announcing it… Netflix has paused all future projects and acquisitions from Russia, Variety reported. The company had four original series from Russian producers in the works, the report says. The enterprise software giants Oracle and SAP both said they would suspend business operations in Russia, as show of solidarity with Ukraine.
Among big tech companies, Apple was the first to move on boycotting Russia, announcing March 1 that it would be halting sales of its products in the country. Apple says it has limited its Apple Pay service in Russia. It also disabled traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine “as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.”
MacDailyNews Take: Tech companies following Apple’s lead? Wonders never cease.
4 Comments
But not China. American tech companies are the most insidious corporations in existence today. Didn’t used to be this way; in fact, it used to be the opposite. Getting out of Russia was a no-brainer, this decision does not warrant applause.
I don’t know why Apple and other “American” companies want to protect Joe and Hunter Biden’s personal ATM aka Ukraine.
There are a lot of companies, countries, organizations and institutes that have pulled out. Now who is going to be the first to put in?
Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine who made a call to arms… to people around the world
“Those foreign individuals who have the will and ability to fight along side Ukrainians against invaders are welcome to join the international legion of territorial defence of Ukraine, Please address the Ukrainian embassies in your country.”
There’s nothing quite like going up against a super pooper nation that is invading a sovereign nation based on trumped up charges. Gee where I have seen this before??????
