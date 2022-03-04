Apple eyes NFL Media, Sunday Ticket in multibillion-dollar package deal

Apple wants NFL Media, the NFL Sunday Ticket package, and livestreaming of games on mobile devices in a multibillion dollar deal, according to a report from Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.

The NFL is currently fielding offers for three assets: an equity stake in NFL Media, the “NFL Sunday Ticket” package for out-of-market games, and livestreaming games on mobile devices. Apple wants to bundle them all into one sweeping deal, said sources. That would instantly make the tech giant, which has long avoided sports, one of the NFL’s biggest business partners. It would send a shot across the bow of rival Amazon, the frontrunner to buy up to 49% of NFL Media (which includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and NFL.com) — as well as create must-see content for Apple TV+, which doesn’t have much live programming. “Apple is thinking very big. They want to roll them all up into one big NFL package,” said a source… The NFL’s intrigued about getting into business with the world’s most valuable company, said sources.

The league's not likely to make a decision until summer, so we'll have to wait a few months to find out if Apple can land an NFL deal, but bringing exclusive live sports to Apple TV+ is a genius idea, even if we suggested as much, nearly eight years ago:

Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from Direct TV, buying rights to Premiere League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatloads of cash. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014

