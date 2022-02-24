Beleaguered Facebook keeps whining that Apple gave users their privacy back

Societal cancer and, now, finally, rightfully beleaguered, Facebook continues whining publicly, with stupendous tone deafness, about how Apple gave users much greater control of their own privacy, enabling them to choose not to be tracked across apps, which hurts outfits like Facebook that had grown fat by charging advertisers more to show targeted ads to helpless users consigned to having their privacy trampled by the second, like hapless Android settlers are even today.

Suzanne Vranica, Patience Haggin and Salvador Rodriguez:

Facebook was long one of the surest bets in digital advertising. No longer. Apple Inc. introduced a privacy feature for mobile devices last year that restricts user tracking… The privacy change is hitting the heart of Meta’s business: its ability to target ads at users with precision and prove to marketers that the ads generate sales. Earlier this month, Meta said it expects a roughly $10 billion hit to sales this year as the result of the Apple change, which requires apps to ask users for permission to track their activity and share it. The privacy push appears to be the biggest threat to the social-media giant’s once ironclad grip on ad spending by small online businesses and e-commerce companies.

Investor fears about the fallout from Apple’s change are one of the reasons that Meta’s market value has dropped by more than $300 billion since the recent earnings report. Meta said in a written statement… “Apple’s harmful policy is making it harder and more expensive for businesses of all sizes to reach their customers.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s App Tracking Transparency is chemotherapy against the Facebook cancer.

All of these “social media” platforms – Twitter, Parler, Facebook – are cancers on society. They are clearly eating society from the inside out. There’s something unsavory within human nature that “digital distance” amplifies to the point of disgust.

If you quit these cancers you will quickly realize what they are and what they do. You will be happier and healthier to have excised them from your life.

We haven’t had personal Twitter or Facebook accounts for many years now. And very happily so. — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2021

“I can confirm that life is very good without Facebook and that we would live very well without Facebook,” Le Maire added. “Digital giants must understand that the European continent will resist and affirm its sovereignty.”

MacDailyNews Take: Oui!

Facebook is to privacy as Chernobyl is to nuclear power. — MacDailyNews, February 3, 2021

The pair were responding to comments in Meta’s annual report published Thursday, warning that if it couldn’t rely on new or existing agreements to shift data, then it would “likely be unable to offer a number of our most significant products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe.”

MacDailyNews Take: We love it when people seem to be getting a clue.

If you trust Mark Zuckerberg to be the keeper of your photos, contacts, political views, religious beliefs, etc., you’re batshit insane. — MacDailyNews, May 23, 2018

Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard

Zuckerberg: Just ask

Zuckerberg: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SSNs

Zuckerberg: People just submitted it.

Zuckerberg: I don’t know why.

Zuckerberg: They “trust me”

Zuckerberg: Dumb fucks

(Instant messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s early days, reported by Business Insider in May 2010.)

We use FaceBook as an RSS feed. Our CMS automatically reposts our article headlines and links them back to our website. That is our only interaction with Facebook and has been our only interaction with Facebook for years. We deleted our personal accounts [which we opened only so we could understand the Facebook phenomenon] many years ago.

If you want to share photos and videos with friends, text them using Apple’s end-to-end encrypted iMessage service. You need to control your social networking, not cede it to a gatekeeper like Facebook. – MacDailyNews, March 19, 2018

As we’ve said many times: Delete Facebook.

