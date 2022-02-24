Disney+ outpaced all streaming services last quarter

Disney+ gained 11.7 million subscribers last quarter (calendar Q421), outpacing all streaming services while Netflix added 8.3 million new subscribers. Netflix shares fell when it forecast just 2.5 million new subscriber additions for the first quarter of 2022.

CNBC:

Netflix

• 222 million global paying subscribers (up about 8.3 million)

• 75.22 million paid memberships in U.S. and Canada (increased 1.19 million from last quarter)

• Average revenue per user, or ARPU, for U.S. and Canada is $14.78 (up $0.10 since last quarter)

Disney

• Disney+, including Hotstar: 118.1 million subscribers (up 11.7 million from last quarter); $4.41 global ARPU (up $0.29 per month from last quarter)

• Hulu subscription video on demand, or SVOD, only: 40.9 million subscribers (up 1.2 million from last quarter); $12.96 ARPU (up $0.21 from last quarter)

• Hulu SVOD+Live TV: 4.3 million subscribers (up about 300,000 from last quarter), $87.01 ARPU (up $2.12 from last quarter)

• ESPN+: 21.3 million subscribers (up 4.2 million from last quarter), $5.16 ARPU (up $0.42 from last quarter)

Amazon Prime Video

• Amazon increased the price of its annual Prime membership for the first time in four years to $139 from $119. The cost of monthly prime memberships will increase to $14.99 from $12.99. This change went into effect Feb. 18 for new members and will kick in March 25 for current members.

• In April, founder Jeff Bezos said more than 175 million Amazon Prime members had streamed shows and movies in the past year. No updates have been given in the last three quarters.

Apple TV+

• In September, a showbiz union representing behind-the-scenes workers says Apple claimed less than 20 million Apple TV+ subscriptions in the U.S. and Canada as of July 1. Apple did not update Apple TV+ subscribers this quarter.

• Apple hasn’t broken out ARPU for Apple TV+