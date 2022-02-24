Apple Al Maryah Island retail store opens Friday in Abu Dhabi

Apple today previewed Apple Al Maryah Island, a new retail destination elevated above steps of cascading water. The new store creates a direct connection from The Galleria Al Maryah Island to the water’s edge, delivering the best of Apple with shoreline views amid Abu Dhabi’s prestigious financial district.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open the stunning Apple Al Maryah Island this Friday,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, in a statement. “Our talented team is ready to welcome and delight customers from this vibrant community to our newest location in the Emirates.”

Apple Al Maryah Island will debut three unique Today at Apple sessions that draw inspiration from the beautiful surroundings and creative culture of Abu Dhabi:

• Photo Walk: Fluidity and Motion with iPhone 13 Pro, co-created with local photographer Mohamed Somji

• Music Walk: Liquid Soundscapes with GarageBand

• Art Walk: Drawing Creativity Within Session Guide

On March 6, photographer Mohamed Somji will lead a co-created Photo Walk, sharing his personal techniques. Future Today at Apple sessions hosted in the Forum at Apple Al Maryah Island will invite local musicians, artists, developers, entrepreneurs, and educators that reflect the innovative community of Abu Dhabi. Participants can register for all sessions at apple.co/creativity-within. Apple will also offer ongoing personal advice and guidance for local businesses in the dedicated Boardroom. To further celebrate the grand opening, visitors can also access an exclusive and specially curated Apple Music playlist, featuring local United Arab Emirates artists.

The new store’s multicultural team of more than 80 members represent 28 nationalities and collectively speak over 30 languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Tagalog, and more. Throughout the expansive space, customers can get shopping assistance from highly knowledgeable Specialists as they explore the latest products, learn more about Apple services such as the Trade In program, or receive expert advice and support at the Genius Grove.

Apple Al Maryah Island introduces several new design elements reflective of its surroundings. From the promenade, two ramps paved with Absolute Black granite stone — the first use of this material at any Apple Store — cut through water and continue seamlessly inside the store, blurring the barrier between inside and out. The store also features a golden carbon fiber roof locally sourced in the UAE. Visitors entering from The Galleria Al Maryah Island Mall will walk through a mirrored stainless steel portal, enveloped by the sights and sounds of water jets cascading over exterior glass walls. A 72-foot-long mirrored foil ceiling creates a kaleidoscopic effect, with water falling down the walls, and reflections seen above.

Once inside, guests are greeted with panoramic views of Abu Dhabi’s extraordinary skyline. When looking up, customers will also find a unique ceiling made of stretched gold fabric. The glass walls bring in the natural light, with ficus trees adding greenery to the interior. An innovative radiant floor system combined with displacement ventilation helps cool the building.

MacDailyNews Note: The store will welcome its first visitors on Friday, February 25, at 5 p.m. local time. The store will implement comprehensive health measures, and visits to Apple Al Maryah Island on opening day will be by appointment only. Customers can choose from available times at apple.com/ae/almaryahisland.

