What’s new in iOS 15.4 beta 2: Tap to Pay on iPhone, Face ID tweaks, and more

Apple this week seeded the second betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to developers for testing with Tap to Pay on iPhone enabled, the Face ID with a mask feature now prompts users to “look down to unlock” the device, and more.

Juli Colver for MacRumors:

Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ is enabled in the iOS 15.4 beta, but it does require third-party providers to add support, so it is not yet available for use. There are no outward-facing signs of it that are visible to end users, but there’s a new “PaymentReceived” sound file and images that show off the Tap to Pay interface.

When unlocking your ‌iPhone‌ while wearing a mask with the new Face ID with a Mask feature, you might be prompted to “Look Down” to unlock your device. This will pop up if you’re holding your ‌iPhone‌ lower than eye level as the ‌iPhone‌ needs eye contact for the mask unlocking feature to work.

A “Manage My Sports” mention in the News Feed framework provides further evidence that Apple is planning to offer expanded sports integration to the Apple News app. There are also mentions of other sports-related info, hinting at a new sports content push.