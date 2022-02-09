Apple TV+ Original podcast ‘The Line’ earns prestigious duPont-Columbia Award

The acclaimed Apple TV+ Original podcast “The Line” earned a prestigious 2022 duPont-Columbia Award Silver Baton on Tuesday evening, given by the Columbia School of Journalism, marking the first Apple TV+ Original podcast to be recognized with this honor. Awarded annually, the duPont-Columbia Awards honor news stories and films for the strength of their reporting, storytelling, and impact in the public interest, upholding the highest standards in journalism.

“Huge thanks to the duPont-Columbia Awards for this incredible honor,” said Molly Thompson, head of documentaries and unscripted, Apple TV+, in the statement. “This award is a true testament to the thoughtful and impactful reporting in ‘The Line.’ Congratulations to Dan and our partners at Jigsaw Productions on this recognition of their work.”

Hailing from Academy Award-winning Jigsaw Productions, “The Line” is a six-part narrative non-fiction audio series that provides listeners a unique perspective on previously untold aspects of the story of US Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was charged with committing war crimes before ultimately being acquitted on all but one count: for posing in a photo with a corpse. Hosted by Dan Taberski, “The Line” takes an unflinching deep dive into moral ambiguities of forever wars and their impact on special operators as it examines the complicated realities involved with fighting a decades-long war, stripping back the layers surrounding Gallagher’s alleged crimes.

“The Line,” available globally on Apple Podcasts and via RSS, is executive produced by Brad Hebert, Richard Perello, Stacey Offman, Joey Marra and Alex Gibney, in addition to Taberski. Lizzie Jacobs serves as producer.

“The Line” is part of a growing offering of Apple TV+ Original podcasts now streaming on Apple Podcasts including “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,” “Hooked” and “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” as well as official companion podcasts for Apple TV+ series “Foundation” and “For All Mankind.”

The four-part limited documentary series, also titled “The Line,” is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 202 wins and 929 award nominations, to date.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The Line!”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

