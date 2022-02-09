Apple is a no-brainer stock buy

Apple at the end of January announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 25, 2021. The company posted an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10.

Harsh Chauhan for The Motley Fool:

Apple investors were a happy lot after the earnings report, as shares of the company rose 7% on Jan. 28. It wouldn’t be surprising to see this tech stock head higher thanks to the multiple growth drivers [of which] it can take advantage. Robust growth in sales of all of Apple’s products — barring the iPad, which bore the brunt of supply challenges — and record revenue in the high-margin services business led to the company’s biggest-ever quarter. The good part is that things are set to get better for Apple from here. Though CFO Luca Maestri didn’t issue any specific guidance, he indicated that Apple is set to sustain its momentum in the current quarter: We expect to achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth and set a March quarter revenue record despite significant supply constraints, which we estimate to be less than what we experienced during the December quarter. So Apple could step on the gas as the year progresses thanks to the improving supply chain conditions. But this is just one of the reasons why you may want to buy the stock.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s been a no-brainer stock buy since December 20, 1996 (closed that day at $0.18 per share).

Much of the industry has lived off the Macintosh for over ten years now, slowly copying the Mac’s revolutionary user interface. Now the time has come for new innovation, and where better than Apple for this to spring from? Who else has consistently led this industry–first with the Apple II, then the Macintosh and LaserWriter? With this merger, the advanced software from NeXT will be married with Apple’s very high-volume hardware platforms and marketing channels to create another breakthrough, leapfrogging existing platforms, and fueling Apple and the industry copy cats for the next ten years and beyond. I still have very deep feelings for Apple, and it gives me great joy to play a role in architecting Apple’s future.

— Steve Jobs, December 20, 1996

