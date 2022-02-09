Apple’s huge growth opportunity: Selling Macs to business

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers says that Apple could be at an inflection point at which the enterprise market adopts the Mac in a big way.

“While Apple’s Mac revenue only accounts for about 10% of total revenue, we have seen Apple become increasingly vocal about the adoption of Macs in the enterprise space,” Rakers said. Wells Fargo analysts identified three different drivers for this adoption: Apple’s ability to leverage the proliferation of its M1-series processors, which it developed internally; the expanding adoption of as-a-service offerings like Apple Business Essentials; and work demographics expanding support for giving employees the option to choose their devices.

Apple’s M1-, M1 Pro-, and M1 Max-powered Macs have already stunned observers with their massive leap in performance and efficiency.

“When this productivity increase is scaled across a large enterprise/organization with hundreds of developers, the savings could justify upgrading entire fleets of Macs, perhaps sooner than dictated by the typical three-to-four-year upgrade cycle,” Raker said. Wells Fargo estimates that the Mac installed base could be more than 140 million today, including between 55 million and 60 million commercial Macs accounting for about 40% of that total.

MacDailyNews Take: Quality, reliability, and value win out in the end.

The cream rises to the top – even in the enterprise – where smart companies have already upgraded to Macs.

Told ya so, long, long ago:

“As we have always said, even as many short-sightedly waved (and continue to wave) the white flag, the war is not over. And, yes, we shall prevail… No company is invincible. Not even Microsoft.” — MacDailyNews, January 10, 2005

