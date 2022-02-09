Apple iPhone dominates the premium smartphone market with 72% share

In the premium category consisting of smartphones priced at $800 and above, Apple’s iPhone dominates with 72% global market share, according to IDC. Distant second place Samsung’s global market share has shrunk from 28% in 2019 to 18% through the first nine months of 2021, The Associated Press reports.

Michael Liedtke for The Associated Press:

In the premium category consisting of smartphones priced at $800 and above, though, Samsung’s global market share has shrunk from 28% in 2019 to 18% through the first nine months of 2021, according to IDC’s calculations. Meanwhile, Apple’s share of that lucrative segment, has climbed from 63% to 72% during the same period, based on IDC’s figures.

Apple’s gains reflect the iPhone’s loyal following, particularly in the U.S. and China, as well as the company’s marketing savvy that has burnished its brand with a sheen of prestige, Popal said. Likening it to a luxury fashion designer, Popal dubbed the iPhone the “Louis Vuitton of phones.”

The latest iPhones introduced last September have proven so popular that Apple supplanted Samsung as the worldwide leader in total market share across all price categories during the October-December period, according to IDC.