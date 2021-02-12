Apple makes it easier to unlock your iPhone when wearing a mask

Not being able to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask can be pretty annoying, so Apple is making it easier to unlock your iPhone when your face is covered.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

Apple certainly couldn’t have predicted that its face scanning technology, first introduced in 2017, would meet its Achilles’ heel in the form of a blue surgical mask, but here we are. I frequently find myself having to unlock my phone using my passcode while wearing a mask at the grocery store to check my list. And chances are, you’ve had to do the same to comply with mask regulations in your area.

Thankfully, the tech giant has a solution coming to iOS. There’s just one caveat. In order for you to take advantage of Apple’s Face ID fix, you’ll also need an Apple Watch.

It’s important to note that Apple’s face mask bypass is part of a public beta, meaning it’s not quite ready for prime time… If you’d rather err on the side of caution, you likely won’t have to wait much longer for those updates to become available… [Once] you’re set up, pop your mask on and swipe up on your phone to unlock it. Your watch will vibrate, telling you that you’ve successfully unlocked your phone. And that’s that.