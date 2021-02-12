For Above Avalon, Neil Cybart does some very nice math. According to his trustworthy estimates, Apple Watch now adorns 100 million wrists. Apple Watch once had its doubters. A few still linger. Like fungus. Never here.

Neil Cybart for Above Avalon:

More than 100 million people wear an Apple Watch. Based on my estimates, Apple surpassed the important adoption milestone this past December. The Apple Watch has already helped usher in a new paradigm shift in computing, and Apple is still only getting started with what is possible on the wrist… It took five-and-a-half years for the Apple Watch installed base to surpass 100 million people… The number of people entering the Apple Watch installed base continues to accelerate. The 30 million new people that began wearing an Apple Watch in 2020 nearly exceeded the number of new Apple Watch wearers in 2015, 2016, and 2017 combined. As of the end of 2020, approximately 10% of iPhone users were wearing an Apple Watch. This is a high percentage given the diverse technological wants and needs of those in the iPhone installed base. Since the U.S. has been an Apple Watch stronghold for years, adoption in the country has trended materially high in comparison to global figures. At the end of 2020, approximately 35% of iPhone users in the U.S. were wearing an Apple Watch. This is a shockingly strong adoption rate that should serve as a wake-up call to Apple competitors interested in the wearables space. Apple Watch turned Fitbit from a household name as the wearables industry leader into a company that will eventually be viewed as an asterisk when the wearables story is retold to future generations. At 100 million users, the Apple Watch is Apple’s fourth-largest product installed base behind the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. At the current sales trajectory, the Apple Watch installed base will surpass the Mac installed base in 2022.

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, there’s more, much more – and very highly recommended, too – here.

Apple’s still got it. In spades.

Apple today revealed the world’s first smart watch and, once Apple Watch hits the market in early 2015, nothing will ever be the same… Apple Watch, starting at just $349, will be a massive hit… And, wow, are they gorgeous! And useful; more useful than most people yet realize…

The stupidwatches currently on the market were rendered even more anachronistic dead ends today. If you have one of these wastes of time: Sell it. Get as much as you can for that piece of junk, make room on your wrist, and get ready for the world’s first real smartwatch: Apple Watch.

Along with many millions of people, you are going to want an Apple Watch. All you have to do it touch it and see even a glimpse of what it can do and you’ll be sold… The Apple Watch is going to be a massive hit that sells millions upon millions of units. — SteveJack, September 9, 2014

Fitbit is the Palm of the twenty-tens… The only thing keeping Fitbit alive is their legacy user base and sequestering their step data. — MacDailyNews, January 25, 2018