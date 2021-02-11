Lily Gladstone to star in Apple TV+ Martin Scorsese film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Lily Gladstone is set to star in Apple Original Films’ Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese directing.

Justin Kroll for Deadline:

Based on David Grann’s praised best-seller and set in 1920s Oklahoma, Killers of the Flower Moon depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Gladstone will play Mollie Burkhart, an Osage married to Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio), who is nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro). Scorsese also will produce for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment from a screenplay by Eric Roth.

