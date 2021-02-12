YouTube, Tinder, and Disney+ top U.S. consumer spending for iOS subscription apps

According to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data, YouTube, Tinder, and Disney+ topped U.S. consumer spending for iOS subscription apps in 2020. Consumer spending in mobile apps reached new heights in 2020, as did revenue generated from in-app subscriptions. In the top 100 non-game subscription-based apps, worldwide consumer spending grew 34% year-over-year from $9.7 billion in 2019 to $13 billion.

Sensor Tower:

Consumers have historically spent more on the App Store than on Google’s marketplace, and the same holds true for subscription apps. Globally, the top 100 subscription apps on the App Store generated $10.3 billion in 2020, up 32 percent from $7.8 billion the previous year. The cohort of 100 top earners on Google Play saw $2.7 billion last year, up 42 percent Y/Y from $1.9 billion in 2019.

Looking at the U.S. App Store, consumers spent $4.5 billion in 2020 on the top 100 earning non-game apps offering subscriptions, up 25 percent from approximately $3.6 billion in 2019… In 2020, the top Google Play subscription apps in the U.S. saw $1.4 billion spent, up 40 percent Y/Y from $1 billion.

Alphabet came out on top this year in terms of subscription app spending, both globally and in the U.S. YouTube was the subscription app leader across both stores, earning $991.7 million in gross revenue globally and $562 million in the U.S. It was also the top earning subscription app on the App Store, whereas Google One was the top-grossing app on Google’s marketplace with more than $445 million generated globally and $255.7 million in the U.S.