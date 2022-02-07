Dutch watchdog fines Apple $5.7 million for third time in App Store dispute

The Dutch antitrust watchdog on Monday fined apple Apple 5 million euros ($5.72 million) for a third time for failing to allow software application makers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods for dating apps listed in the company’s App Store.
The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has been levying weekly fines of 5 million euros on Apple since the company missed a Jan. 15 deadline to make changes ordered by the watchdog…
Apple on Jan. 15 first asserted it had complied with the Dutch regulator’s December order , which covers only dating apps like Match Group’s Tinder. But the regulator responded that Apple hadn’t actually yet made the changes – it had just indicated it would.
Apple said it would still charge a 27% commission on the in-app payments it does not process, only slightly below the 30% it currently charges. The company asserted that was “consistent with the ACM order”.
A spokesperson for the ACM said the agency could not comment beyond its public statements on whether a 27% commission would be consistent with its order.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple does not have a smartphone hardware or mobile operating system monopoly in The Netherlands (or anywhere else), so the company cannot be abusing a monopoly. Apple does not have a dominant market position in The Netherlands. And, so, the ACM’s action is lacks foundation.
Mobile Operating System Market Share in The Netherlands (January 2022, Statcounter):
• Android: 57.11%
• iOS: 42.18%
Apple’s support document “Distributing dating apps in the Netherlands” is available here.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.