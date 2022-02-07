Dutch watchdog fines Apple $5.7 million for third time in App Store dispute

The Dutch antitrust watchdog on Monday fined apple Apple 5 million euros ($5.72 million) for a third time for failing to allow software application makers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods for dating apps listed in the company’s App Store.

Reuters:

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has been levying weekly fines of 5 million euros on Apple since the company missed a Jan. 15 deadline to make changes ordered by the watchdog…

Apple on Jan. 15 first asserted it had complied with the Dutch regulator’s December order , which covers only dating apps like Match Group’s Tinder. But the regulator responded that Apple hadn’t actually yet made the changes – it had just indicated it would.

Apple said it would still charge a 27% commission on the in-app payments it does not process, only slightly below the 30% it currently charges. The company asserted that was “consistent with the ACM order”.

A spokesperson for the ACM said the agency could not comment beyond its public statements on whether a 27% commission would be consistent with its order.