Apple expected to unveil at least four M2 Mac models this year

In his Bloomberg News newsletter this week, Mark Gurman reported that Apple is planning to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8th to introduce the new iPhone SE and iPad Air for 2022. Apple has at least four new M2 Mac models prepped for release this year, Gurman reports..

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple has at least four new Macs powered by M2 chips in its pipeline, including refreshed models of the MacBook Air, entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, and entry-level Mac mini, according to Gurman. It’s likely these Macs will launch later in the year after Apple finishes releasing its final Macs with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Gurman believes Apple will remove the Touch Bar from the new entry-level MacBook Pro, and he expects the notebook will lack a ProMotion display.

MacDailyNews Take: Bring ’em on! Apple can’t dump the last Intel snail out of the Mac family too quickly for our taste!

