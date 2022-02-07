President Trump’s Truth Social free speech app needs Apple and Google to survive

Close to its expected expected launch, former President Donald Trump’s new media venture, headlined by the ‘Truth Social’ free speech app, looks to provide Trump’s base the freedom to express themselves, without running afoul of Apple’s and Google’s app store policies.
Julia Love and Helen Coster for Reuters:
It will be a major test of whether Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and other tech companies that describe themselves as champions of free speech can scale alongside the Silicon Valley gatekeepers that conservatives have accused of squelching free expression.
TMTG has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on its Truth Social app, appealing to a base that feels its views around such hot-button topics in American life as vaccines and the outcome of the 2020 presidential election have been scrubbed from mainstream tech platforms.
Yet Trump’s tech team must erect guard rails to ensure Truth Social does not get kicked out of the app stores run by Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google… Without these stores, there is no easy way for most smartphone users to download the app.
The risk of such “de-platforming” is a top priority for TMTG Chief Executive Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman, as his team builds the app, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Recognizing that the app will be a major target for hackers from day one, Nunes wants to have cyber talent at the “nation-state level,” one of the people said. Nunes has said publicly that the company’s goal is to launch its Truth Social app by the end of March.
TMTG’s mission of standing up to Big Tech is limited by its reliance on Google and Apple, which operate app stores that dominate the smartphone market. TMTG is working with Hive, a San Francisco-based company that does AI-based content moderation, to flag sexually explicit content, hate speech, bullying and violent content. That partnership is driven in part by TMTG’s desire for the Truth Social app to remain in the Apple App and Google Play stores, according to a person familiar with the venture.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s App Store currently hosts a preorder page for the TRUTH Social app which states, verbatim:
TRUTH Social is America’s “Big Tent” social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology
Follow the TRUTH!
What exactly is TRUTH Social’s “Big Tent” approach?
Big Tent is a new way to describe “inclusivity” in America. Think of a giant outdoor event tent at your best friend’s wedding. Who’s there? The combination of multiple families from all over the United States, and the world. Uncle Jim from Atlanta is a proud libertarian. Aunt Kellie from Texas is a staunch conservative. Your cousin John from California is a die-hard liberal. And guess what? They’re all together to have an amazing time and share their viewpoints of the world. Although we don’t always agree with each other, we welcome these varied opinions and welcome the conversation.
Let your voice be heard. Sign up, join the conversation, and share your unique opinion by posting a TRUTH, Re-TRUTH, photo, news story, or video link to communicate with your friends, customers, and the world. Stay informed about breaking news while staying directly connected with the people who influence you – don’t be shocked if they take your TRUTH viral!
Key Features
• Profile – Express your unique personality by setting up a profile, avatar, and background. Begin to track your personal connections through follower and following counts as well as history for your posts and likes.
• TRUTH Feed – Get the scoop on the latest thoughts and activities from the people, organizations, and news outlets that interest you. The TRUTH Feed contains posts from all those you follow brought to life with the help of thumbnail photos, links, and more.
• Search – TRUTH Social really starts to become interesting as you connect with others. Search for a voice that you find interesting and easily follow them right from the search list or view their profile first before deciding.
• Notifications – Stay engaged as you build a following. See who’s following you and who’s interacting with your TRUTH’s.
TRUTH Social is America’s “Big Tent” social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.
Facebook’s number of daily users has plunged for the first time in Facebook history. This means people are tired of Fake News and abuse and especially tired of their political shenanigans. It could also be that people are waiting for TRUTH—the highly sophisticated platform that we look forward to opening in the not too distant future. Time to straighten out what is happening in our Country! — President Donald J. Trump, Feb. 4, 2020
Facebook and Big Tech are seeking to destroy the Freedom Convoy of Truckers. The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates. Now, thankfully, the Freedom Convoy could be coming to DC with American Truckers who want to protest Biden’s ridiculous Covid policies. Facebook is canceling the accounts of Freedom Convoy USA, and GoFundMe is denying access to funds that belong to the Freedom Convoy. This is unacceptable and extremely dangerous in any country that values free expression. TruthSocial is announcing today that we are welcoming the Freedom Convoy with open arms to communicate freely on TruthSocial when we launch – coming very soon! TruthSocial will fight back against Big Tech so we can protect our rights to free expression. Also, on top of everything, it is big news that Facebook daily users went down for the first time ever, people are tired of biased social media like Twitter and Facebook, and it’s showing in their numbers! — President Donald J. Trump, Feb. 4, 2020
There’s no longer free expression in America, freedom of expression is long gone. every different opinions are censored like communist country, unfortunately !.
Yes, you are correct…we once embraced and even promoted what’s now described as freedom of speech. In fact, we once proudly distinguished ourselves with the motto, “Think Different,” which is partially delineated here:
“Here’s to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes … the ones who see things differently — they’re not fond of rules, and they have no respect for the status quo…”
But, being responsible to our State and moving ahead with newly acquired wisdom, we now think it’s best to promote acceptable thinking, so today we are changing the one vaulted motto to “Thinking Properly”. With commitment to your safety and health, we are partnered with Google, Twitter and Facebook for an enduring and promising Worldly future.
So apopros that the former President is talking about lies and fake news ….. NOT!
This really is insane. I expect deplatforming once the deranged nut job starts posting.
The amount of news hidden from you by the communist news is staggering.
The amount of lies told to you by the communist news is staggering.
The level of stupidity not to know this is staggering.
Libturds are too fucking stupid to know the damage they have done.
It is Trumptards are too damn stupid!
The Orange Imbecile and Truth are polar opposites.
This is really a Big Lie.
Well, try free speech in Communist China if you don’t believe how closed our freedom expression is in danger with the censorship of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube. Even Grandma Nancy Pelosi told American’s athletes refrain from expressing their opinions to not upsetting communist China in Beijing Olympic. Go figure.
You’re missing the point.
I’m fully in favour of free speech.
The ex-Narcissist-in-Chief might claim to be in favour of free speech, but it’s more like the freedom to lie and deceive in his case.
There’s a difference between free speech and horseshit. (One smells)
No, there’s really not. I call tell, you might like an authoritarian situ, skellum. You just need to find the place where you agree with the horse sht being served. Have fun with the moving target, as averages would say you’ll be scrambling 50% of the time.
True free speech allows for the truly disagreeable. This DOES mean, some of the freedom will bring sht…or what one thinks is sht.
skellum: REMINDER: YOU ARE A FUCKING IDIOT
Hal, that’s highly intellectual input on your part.
Idiocy is in the eye of the beholder…..
“Trump’s truth-free social app . . .”
FIFY
Tell me, how fucking stupid to you have to be to vote for a corrupt, lying, racist dementia patient and a whore, and then claim Trump is “truth free”????????
Even wild animals are smart enough not to let the dumbest of the herd lead them. You libturds are literally dumber than a pack of wild dogs. Let that sink in.
One can only hope and pray that Trump’s latest grift will crash and burn.
Thank you President Trump!
He hasn’t been president for over a year.
Welcome back to Planet Earth.
Since you’ve been gone, he’s no longer president, except maybe in your dreams.
I’m curious how long until it violates some guideline on the App Store?
Promoting hate speech? Explicit material? Lack of moderation?
So many reasons for Apple to remove it, but also something sideloading would completely prevent.
Trump for Apple CEO!