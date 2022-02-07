Apple TV+ presents lineup of new original series set to debut globally in 2022

At the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour this month, Apple TV+ shared a glimpse at new and returning Apple Originals set to make their global debut in the months ahead.

“In the months ahead, we’ll continue to deliver a diverse range of exceptional shows from the world’s most inventive and creative minds,” said Matt Cherniss, head of domestic programming, Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for audiences all over the world to connect with these incredible, heartwarming and powerful stories just as much as we have.”

In addition to unveiling first looks, trailers and premiere dates for soon-to-premiere Apple Original series at TCA, Apple TV+ recently announced new series orders for “Dear Edward,” a new drama series based on the novel by Ann Napolitano that will be written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims; and “Presumed Innocent,” a limited series based on the acclaimed book of the same name by Scott Turow that will be reimagined for the screen by master storyteller David E. Kelley.

Viewers can look forward to all of these titles and more, including the second season of global hit, epic saga “Foundation,” which recently debuted a first look at its eagerly awaited new season, coming soon to Apple TV+, with more premiere dates, series and films to be revealed soon.

Highlights of new and returning titles set to premiere globally on Apple TV+ in the coming months include:

“Suspicion”

A new, high-paced thriller starring Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman about the kidnapping of a prominent American businesswoman’s son.

“Suspicion” premieres globally today, February 4, on Apple TV+.

“Severance”

A new workplace thriller from director and executive producer Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson, starring Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken and more. In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

“Severance” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 18 with the first two episodes, followed by new weekly installments every Friday.

“Lincoln’s Dilemma”

A four-part documentary series that explores the legacy of President Lincoln and the country’s complex journey to end slavery. Narrated by Jeffery Wright and featuring the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass, the series is a 21st century examination of a complicated man and the people and events that shaped his evolving stance on slavery.

All four parts of “Lincoln’s Dilemma” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 18.

“Dear…” season two

From Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler, “Dear…” returns for a second season with a new roster of icons, including the late André Leon Talley, Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Laird Hamilton. Inspired by Apple’s groundbreaking “Dear Apple” spots, “Dear…” takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work.

“Dear…” season two will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 4.

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

A new limited series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can temporarily restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 11 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

“WeCrashed”

Starring Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, “WeCrashed” is the highly anticipated eight-episode limited series from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, based on the hit Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

“WeCrashed” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, March 18, followed by new weekly installments every Friday.

“Pachinko”

“Slow Horses”

A new, six-episode drama series adapted from Mick Herron’s CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning novels, starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce and Olivia Cooke. “Slow Horses” follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 — Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career ending mistakes.

“Slow Horses” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 4.

“Roar”

A new eight-episode, female-driven anthology series based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive. Featuring an all-star cast, including Academy and Emmy Award winner Nicole Kidman, who also serves as executive producer; Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo; Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever and SAG Award nominee Alison Brie; three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, Kara Hayward and more, “Roar” is a genre-bending anthology series that weaves together eight darkly comedic feminist fables that take unexpected approaches to subjects like gender roles, autonomy and identity.

“Roar” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15.

“They Call Me Magic”

A global documentary event, “They Call Me Magic” is the captivating, real life story of the extraordinary, two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson. With unprecedented access, the four-part documentary series explores the remarkable accomplishments and global impact of Magic’s life, both on and off the court. Featuring intimate interviews with Magic, his family and an all-star lineup, this incredible series charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era.

All four parts of “They Call Me Magic” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 22.

“Shining Girls”

An eight-episode metaphysical drama series starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss, created by Silka Louisa, and based on the bestselling novel by Lauren Beukes. “Shining Girls” follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dreams of becoming a journalist were put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that has left her in a constantly shifting reality. When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault, she teams up with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to understand her ever-changing present and confront her past. The gripping thriller also stars Jamie Bell, with Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk and Amy Brenneman rounding out the ensemble cast.

“Shining Girls” will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 29 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

“Tehran” season two

Season two of the Emmy Award-winning global hit thriller adds Academy Award nominee Glenn Close, who will star alongside Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi. “Tehran” tells the thrilling story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

The second season of “Tehran” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 6.

“Now and Then”

Set in Miami, “Now and Then” is an eight-episode bilingual and multi-layered thriller told in Spanish and English that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk. The exceptional ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

“Now and Then” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, May 20, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

