Analys: Apple is set for a period of high-performance with great product pipeline

Wamsi Mohan, Bank of America analyst, joined CNBC’s ‘TechCheck’ to preview Apple’s quarterly earnings results, slated to release after Thursday’s closing bell.

MacDailyNews Take: In December, Mohan raised his firm’s Apple price target to $210.

Apple reports Q122 results later today, January 27th. We’ll have Apple’s results for you as soon as they are released, just check our homepage right around 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. We will follow that with live notes from Apple’s’ conference call starting at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.