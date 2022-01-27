Analys: Apple is set for a period of high-performance with great product pipeline

Wamsi Mohan, Bank of America analyst, joined CNBC’s ‘TechCheck’ to preview Apple’s quarterly earnings results, slated to release after Thursday’s closing bell.

Apple Park in Cupertino, California
MacDailyNews Take: In December, Mohan raised his firm’s Apple price target to $210.

Apple reports Q122 results later today, January 27th. We’ll have Apple’s results for you as soon as they are released, just check our homepage right around 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. We will follow that with live notes from Apple’s’ conference call starting at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

