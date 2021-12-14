Bank of America raises Apple price target to $210

Bank of America Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan has raised his Apple price target to $210, matching JPMorgan Chase’s Monday Apple price target upgrade as the highest on the Street.

Chiara Remondini for Bloomberg News:

Apple Inc. analysts just keep getting more bullish, with Bank of America Corp. on Tuesday upgrading the iPhone maker to buy on the revenue opportunity from virtual reality products.

Apple needs to rise about 4% from Monday’s close in order to hit a historic $3 trillion market valuation.

BofA’s positive view is based on the expectation that Apple will launch an augmented reality/virtual reality headset by early 2023. “We view this technology as a game-changer as it will enable many new applications which will require high performance hardware and higher access speeds,” Wamsi wrote in a note.