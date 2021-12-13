Apple delivers on-device nude image detection to Macs, iPhones, and iPads

Apple released macOS Monterey 12.1, iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 on Monday, introducing a previously announced opt-in communication safety feature for Messages that scans photos in order to warn children, but not their parents, when children receive or send photos containing nudity.
MacDailyNews Note: This iMessage feature is not the untenable (delayed, not canceled) backdoor surveillance system introduced via the trojan horse of “detecting child sexual abuse material (CSAM).”
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Apple had attempted to launch a trio of new features geared toward protecting children earlier this year: the Messages feature, new options in Siri for learning how to report child abuse, and technology that would detect CSAM (child sexual abuse material) in iCloud photos. But the approach drew outcry from privacy experts, and the rollout was delayed.
Now Apple is delivering the first two features in iOS 15.2, and there’s no word when the CSAM detection function will reappear.
The image detection works like this: Child-owned iPhones, iPads and Macs will analyze incoming and outgoing images received and sent through the Messages app to detect nudity. If the system finds a nude image, the picture will appear blurred, and the child will be warned before viewing it. If children attempt to send a nude image, they will also be warned.
In both instances, the child will have the ability to contact a parent through the Messages app about the situation, but parents won’t automatically receive a notification. That’s a change from the initial approach announced earlier this year.
In order for the feature to work, parents need to enable it on a family-sharing account.
Some privacy advocates have panned Apple’s child safety features, saying that the technology could be used by governments to surveil citizens. But the opt-in nature and on-device processing for this feature could quell such concerns—at least for now.
MacDailyNews Take: While the opt-in element for on-device nude image detection is certainly welcome, how much of a leap would it be to enable scanning for any user, not just children, and for content other than nudity?
How much further of a leap would it be for those like Apple who abide by local laws — regardless of the law in question — to be legally forced by governments to send them clandestine notifications whenever “illegal” content is discovered on/by a user’s device?
Imagine China scanning for Winnie-the-Pooh on devices in an effort to weed out critics of Xi Jinping (and/or lovers of anthropomorphic teddy bears with a honey fetish). In 2017, a list of thousands of images, including those depicting Vladimir Putin in full makeup, were outlawed in Russia. Extrapolate.
Further, given Apple’s newfound ability to read text in images and convert that to actual text data, any bastardizations of this innocuous-sounding opt-in on-device Messages photo scanning could quickly become the stuff of dystopian nightmares.
Bless you MDN for keeping on this.
Not sure I fully understand this. But it seems this scanning is opt in as follows. If you do have family sharing, and some of your family members are kids (not sure how you designate this?), then the feature will turn on and scan. However, if you do not set up family sharing, then this feature will not run.
I guess, I’m ok with this, if you specifically have to designate your kids as kids. Then it makes sense. However, I am not cool with this if merely turning on family sharing makes all accounts susceptible to this. You should have fine grained control as a parent to turn this feature on. Meaning, the parent of the family sharing account has to opt in for it to turn on, on their kids device.
If however, this just is on, if youre a member of a family sharing account, that is total BS scanning.
We need clarification on this.
Yea, until we get clarification on this, I’m not updating.
The more I think about it, the more I dont like it. There should be an opt in checkbox for the parent to turn this feature clearly on or off for their kid. So a check box on the parent account that says “turn this nudity scan on for kid X, but not for kid Y”, and maybe the parent can only turn it on for kids that are minors.
Some explicit checkbox that must be turned on, something like that is how this should be implemented.
I dont like this at all. I wont be updating to this version. At least not without some serious clarification on this showing explicit opt-in is required.
You would be ill-advised to trust Apple. Just because they tell you they’re not scanning adults doesn’t mean they’re not.
[ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcSlowAhvUk. ] Encryption messaging such as Signal.org to keep corporations out of your business.
Apple have always been terrible at developing this kind of thing. Family sharing should be baked into all services. I have Apple TV+ app on my Android tv and no way to only to restrict content to any users.
MDNs addition has long been my question…
Why the focus on this crime and not any others? I get it…children are the button that gives permission to move ahead with a program/policy…and they are the (mostly) defenseless, but all crime is destructive and costly to someone.
Again, why this crime…why stop here? Maybe Apple needs to start the Division of Observation and Crime Deterrence? After all, they “command” one of the largest networks on the planet. In addition to delivering the greatest number of bits and bites, please deliver us safety and peace too.