David Ellison’s Skydance inks new first-look pact with Apple Original Films

David Ellison, producer and founder of Skydance Media, has ended his decade-long deal with Paramount Pictures, inking a new first-look pact with Apple Original Films.

Pamela McClintock for The Hollywood Reporter:

The Apple deal isn’t exclusive. He can still work with traditional studios, as well as continue to co-produce and co-finance Paramount’s biggest franchises, including Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and Transformers.

Ellison — whose list of investors includes his father, Silicon Valley billionaire Larry Ellison — has made no apologies for favoring big-budget pics over the sort of prestige Oscar fare his sister, Megan Ellison, has pursued.

For its part, Paramount wasn’t shocked by the new deal after Skydance and Apple teamed on animation in 2020 following the arrival of former Pixar chief John Lasseter at Skydance.

Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation will release their first title, Luck, on Apple+ on Aug. 5.