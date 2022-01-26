Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.2

Apple on Wednesday released macOS Monterey 12.2 with an important security fix for Safari, improved scrolling in Safari for Macs with ProMotion, and a new fully-native Apple Music app.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

macOS 12.2 includes a security fix for a serious Safari flaw along with a few others improvements and fixes.

The Safari exploit was first discovered earlier this month that can leak users’ browsing history as well as Google account IDs. This was first patched by Apple in the iOS 15.3 and macOS 12.2 RC along with today’s official release.

Another fix with macOS 12.2 improves scrolling in Safari with ProMotion on the new MacBook Pro.

And seen since the first macOS 12.2 beta, there’s a new, native Apple Music app.