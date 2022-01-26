Apple releases tvOS 15.3 and HomePod 15.3

Apple on Wednesday released tvOS 15.3, which contains bug fixes, and HomePod 15.3 which enables multi-user voice recognition in more countries.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

As noted by 9to5Mac reader Domenico Panacea, the latest HomePod Software update enables multi-user support for users with Siri configured in Italian and also English spoken in India. The release notes also mention overall improvements made to the software, as you can read below: Software version 15.3 adds Siri voice recognition support for up to six users in a home in English (India) and Italian (Italy). This update also includes performance and stability improvements. Multi-user support was added to HomePod in 2019 with the release of iOS 13. With this feature enabled, Siri is able to learn and identify the voice of different people so they can make personal requests based on their own data.

MacDailyNews Note: Siri on HomePod mini and HomePod can recognize multiple voices, so everyone in your home can use HomePod to enjoy music tailored to their taste profile, access their own playlists, send and read messages, make phone calls, and more.

Information on how to set up voice recognition on HomePod or HomePod mini here.

