Apple releases iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3; fixes Safari History leak issue

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, the third major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021.

iOS 15.3 includes bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone and is recommended for all users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Today’s iOS and iPadOS 15.3 updates specifically address a recently publicized Safari exploit. In iOS 15 and ‌iPadOS 15‌, there is an issue with the WebKit implementation of the IndexedDB JavaScript API. Websites that use IndexedDB can access the names of IndexedDB databases generated by other websites during the same browsing session, which essentially allows a malicious website to spy on other websites that a Safari user visits. iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, and macOS Monterey 12.2 fix this Safari bug.

MacDailyNews Note: The iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

