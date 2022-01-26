Apple to launch eSIM-only ‘iPhone 14’ model this year – analyst

Emma Mohr-McClune, a Technology Service Director at GlobalData, says in a statement, “We don’t believe that Apple will take the ‘big bang’ approach — getting rid of existing systems and transferring all users to eSIMs — but rather launch an eSIM-only variant of its upcoming new model — retaining the dual eSIM-plus-physical SIM slot model for the mass market and its key carrier channel.”

An eSIM-only iPhone was always a question of “when,” not “if” – but, so far, there has been insufficient consideration as to “how.”

To that end, we believe telecom companies will be given the choice of whether to stock and sell a new eSIM-only iPhone variation alongside more cellular business-friendly dual eSIM/physical SIM support models.

Further, we think it’s likely that the primary focus of this theoretical eSIM-only iPhone will be the Apple channel and that, by launch, Apple will provide this model with “wireless data connectivity inside” together with one or more connectivity partners—much in the same way it positions 4G and 5G connectivity for the iPad today.

Apple may also consider a VAS [value-added service] digital service shakeup, aligning Apple-sourced connectivity with certain Apple-branded digital services for a more attractive overall proposition.