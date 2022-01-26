Pennsylvania state rep introduces legislation to prohibit AirTag abuse

A Pennsylvania state representative, Democrat John Galloway, is introducing legislation that would seek to prohibit Apple AirTags from being used outside of their intended use as a locator for misplaced personal items.

“Since Apple AirTags were introduced in April 2021, I have seen many articles about predators placing AirTags onto victims’ vehicles, purses and even coat pockets to track their location,” said Galloway (D-Bucks) in a statement.

“The AirTag’s precision finding tool should only be used to locate the owner’s property, such as keys, wallet, or bookbag, as was the original intention of the product,” Galloway added. “My legislation would protect Pennsylvanians by making sure that this unwarranted act is addressed by updating our Crimes Code to prohibit someone from tracking one’s location or their belongings without consent.”

The legislation is now being circulated for co-sponsors and will be introduced soon.

MacDailyNews Take: Doesn’t Pennsylvania state law already prohibit stalking? If not, why not?

If so, beware unintended consequences of passing laws in the name of “doing something,” lest poorly-written and/or overly-restrictive laws prohibit law-abiding AirTags users from attaching their item trackers to vehicles, pets, or other “prohibited items” that they own.

