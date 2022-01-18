Apple TV+ productions nominated for Visual Effects Society Awards

Today, the Visual Effects Society (VES), the industry’s professional global honorary society, announced the nominees for the 20th Annual VES Awards, which include several Apple TV+ productions nominated.

The prestigious yearly celebration recognizes outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation in film, animation, television, commercials and video games and the VFX supervisors, VFX producers and hands-on artists who bring this work to life. This marks the Society’s 20th VES Awards program, and is being celebrated during the organization’s milestone 25th Anniversary.

Due to the response to COVID-19, VES is still considering the format and timing for this year’s show; more information is forthcoming.

“As we celebrate the Society’s 25th Anniversary and 20th Annual VES Awards, we’re honored to keep shining a light on remarkable visual effects artistry and innovation,” said Lisa Cooke, VES Chair, in a statement. “In all of our nominees, we see best-in-class work that elevates the art of storytelling and exemplifies the spirit of adaptation and ingenuity — talents that have kept audiences engaged and uplifted, now, more than ever. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding global artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our nominees!”

“Autodesk is proud to sponsor the Visual Effects Society Student Award again this year, celebrating the next generation of groundbreaking filmmakers and artists,” said Jocelyn Moffatt, Industry Marketing Manager, Media & Entertainment, Autodesk, in a statement. “Each year, I’m excited to see how young creatives are pushing the envelope. The level of creativity, imagination and technical skill shown by all of this year’s submissions is truly remarkable. Autodesk extends a big congratulations to this year’s student nominees.”

The nominations for Apple TV+ productions include:

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

• THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

– Alex Lemke

– Michael Huber

– Michael Ralla

– Benedikt Laubenthal

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

• FOUNDATION; The Emperor’s Peace

– Chris MacLean

– Addie Manis

– Mike Enriquez

– Chris Keller

– Paul Byrne

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

• FINCH; Jeff

– Harinarayan Rajeev

– Matthias Schoenegger

– Simon Allen

– Paul Nelson

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

• LISEY’S STORY; The Long Boy

– Mohsen Mousavi

– Salauddin “Sallu” Kazi

– Mattias Brunosson

– Pablovsky Ramos-Nieves

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

• FOUNDATION; Trantor Cityscape

– Samuel Simanjuntak

– Melaina Mace

– Benjamin Ruiz

– Alessandro Vastalegna

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

• FOUNDATION; Collapse of the Galactic Empire

– Giovanni Casadei

– Mikel Zuloaga

– Steven Moor

– Louis Manjarres

