Apple will now require employees to submit proof of COVID-19 booster shot or face frequent testing

Apple now requires store and corporate employees to get a COVID-19 booster shot or face frequent testing, according to an internal email seen by The Verge.

Emma Roth and Zoe Schiffer for The Verge:

Once an employee is eligible to get a booster shot, they will have four weeks to comply, otherwise, they will need to take frequent tests to enter a retail store, partner store, or Apple office starting on February 15th. Apple will require unvaccinated employees — or those who haven’t yet submitted proof of vaccination — to provide negative COVID-19 rapid antigen tests before entering the workplace beginning on January 24th, although it’s unclear whether this applies to both corporate and retail employees.

Last year, Apple asked that unvaccinated corporate employees take daily tests before entering the office, with unvaccinated retail workers testing twice per week. The company also began requiring vaccinated individuals to take COVID-19 tests once every week, and later lowered the frequency of these tests. It appears that Apple’s “infrequent” testing policy no longer applies to employees who don’t receive the booster shot by Apple’s deadline, however.