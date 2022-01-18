Apple releases new firmware for 3rd generation AirPods

Apple today released a new 4C170 firmware update for the 3rd generation AirPods, an update from the prior 4C165 that was made available in December.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple does not offer details on what’s included in new firmware updates for the AirPods‌, so we don’t know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings. There is no standard way to upgrade the ‌AirPods‌‌ software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

MacDailyNews Note: The firmware is updated automatically, but users can check their AirPods’ firmware by following these steps:

If they’re not already, connect ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ to your iOS device, go to Settings > General > About > ‌‌‌AirPods and check the number next to “Firmware Version.”

