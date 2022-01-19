Apple tightens verification for U.S. Education Store purchases

Apple has revamped their online U.S. Apple Store for Education to require student and education staff verification through the Unidays system.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Apple has quietly revised how its Apple Education store works, with students, teachers, and other education workers now required to verify their status before ordering. For the US, and countries including the UK and France, education status must now be confirmed via the Unidays service. Unidays is a free service which manages getting students and education users assorted discounts on products and services from a wide range of companies. Originally formed in the UK, it was aimed at what are known in that country as sixth form students — the equivalent of senior year in high school – and older. Apple’s Education Store limits it to “current and newly accepted university students,” but also adds “teachers and staff at all levels.”

MacDailyNews Take: The Apple Store for Education always had a — how should we say? — less than stringent verification system, so it makes sense that Apple would want to improve this aspect to limit education purchases to actual students and education staff.

