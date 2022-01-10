Apple’s top lawyer made $27 million in 2021

Apple’s top lawyer, general counsel Kate Adams, saw her total compensation rose again in fiscal 2021, reaching nearly $27 million, a regulatory filing with the U.S. SEC shows.

Xiumei Dong for Reuters:

Adams’ $26.97 million pay package increased by nearly 3% compared with the previous year’s $26.25 million, according to the tech giant’s annual proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The bulk of that sum came from stock awards valued at nearly $22 million. She also earned $5 million in cash last year, including a base salary of $1 million, the filing shows.

Adams, who replaced Bruce Sewell as Apple’s general counsel in late 2017, oversees all legal matters for the iPhone and computer maker, including corporate governance, intellectual property, litigation, compliance, global security, and privacy, its Thursday filing said.

Adams’s total pay increase aligned with other Apple executives but was far below CEO Tim Cook, who took home $98.7 million last year. Cook’s pay is nearly seven times what he earned in 2020, and 1,447 times that of the average employee at the company, Apple said.